Cricket Australia Rejects ICC's Transgender Eligibility Requirements

Cricket Australia will not follow the International Cricket Council's new eligibility requirements which ban transgender players from the elite level. Cricket Australia has chosen not to enforce the International Cricket Council’s new transgender eligibility policy. The ICC’s new policy was unveiled on Tuesday and will ban any players who have completed male to female transition after going through “any form of male puberty”.

The guidelines leave domestic eligibility up to the local bodies and Cricket Australia has decided not to follow the ICC and will continue to use the previous and more lenient policy





