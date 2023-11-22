Controversy Surrounds Australia's Victory in Cricket World Cup Final

It turns out there is one section of the cricket world even whinier than England and it’s doing its best to besmirch Australia. When the story is told of Australia’s historic World Cup 2023 triumph, none of this whining will be remembered. But, for now, at least there is a section of the cricket world trying to rob Pat Cummins’ team of the respect and glory it deserves following the upset victory over India in Monday morning’s final in Ahmedabad.
The growing swell of cricket fans trying to denigrate the Aussie team centres around a claim the controversially doctored pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium decided the final.It is the deluded hook to which Australia’s detractors are clinging to after watching the Aussies cruise to victory with 42 balls remaining.Glenn Maxwell and David Warner pose with the Cricket World Cup Trophy. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images. The most staggering comment has come from former Indian Test batter Sanjay Manjrekar, who has somehow managed to link the infamous Cape Town ball tampering scandal to India’s defea
