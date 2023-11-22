Controversy Surrounds Australia's Victory in Cricket World Cup Final

It turns out there is one section of the cricket world even whinier than England and it’s doing its best to besmirch Australia. When the story is told of Australia’s historic World Cup 2023 triumph, none of this whining will be remembered. But, for now, at least there is a section of the cricket world trying to rob Pat Cummins’ team of the respect and glory it deserves following the upset victory over India in Monday morning’s final in Ahmedabad.

The growing swell of cricket fans trying to denigrate the Aussie team centres around a claim the controversially doctored pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium decided the final.It is the deluded hook to which Australia’s detractors are clinging to after watching the Aussies cruise to victory with 42 balls remaining.Glenn Maxwell and David Warner pose with the Cricket World Cup Trophy. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images. The most staggering comment has come from former Indian Test batter Sanjay Manjrekar, who has somehow managed to link the infamous Cape Town ball tampering scandal to India’s defea





newscomauHQ » / 🏆 9. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rugby world cup: England hold off Argentina fightback to take World Cup bronzeEngland beat Argentina to win the Rugby World Cup bronze final.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rightsSBS will remain the home of the World Game - with the national broadcaster today confirming it has secured the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Umpire controversy explodes at World CupSouth Africa survived a late charge from Pakistan to pull off a thrilling one-wicket win and move closer to the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Jenni Hermoso ‘received threats’ after Luis Rubiales World Cup controversyThe Spanish forward has revealed the toll that the kiss scandal took on her, saying: ‘I’ve had to assume the consequences of an act I did not provoke’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Call burns Aussies in World Cup controversyAustralia was handed a “tough” third umpire decision against Afghanistan, with a crucial Marcus Stoinis catch to dismiss the dangerous Rashid Khan deemed to have hit the ground.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Australia’s 2027 Rugby World Cup to be first to feature 24 teamsWorld Rugby has unveiled radical calendar changes that it hopes will take the game into a new era and which it said was the final step in a long-term review.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »