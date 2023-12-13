Labor MPs Support Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong surprised their Labor colleagues by supporting an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.





Albanese government strengthens sanctions against HamasJewish groups have praised the Albanese government for strengthening sanctions against Hamas, but thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have targeted the government over its support for Israel, chanting 'shame Labor shame'.

Israeli forces enter Gaza hospital in search of Hamas militantsIsrael's forces have entered Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, claiming that Hamas conceals military operations in the hospital complex. The Israeli army had surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas, but refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, while Hamas and hospital staff deny the allegations.

Fallout from Israel-Hamas War Impacts Australian PoliticsA senior UN official urges the Australian government to stop supporting Israel, while the opposition leader criticizes the government. Opinions on the conflict were expressed at the Aria music awards. Updates on immigration detention, windfarms, whales, and a misinformation mystery. India defeats New Zealand at the cricket World Cup.

National cabinet should convene to deliberate on Israel-Hamas conflict, Opposition leader Peter Dutton saysPeter Dutton has called on the Prime Minister to urgently convene a national cabinet meeting to deal with the ongoing domestic implications of the Israel-Hamas war. The Opposition Leader told reporters on Wednesday that he wrote to Anthony Albanese to voice his concerns about rising anti-Semitism across Australia. Mr Dutton said Mr Albanese and state and territory leaders should urgently meet to discuss their joint response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour.

UN Expert Calls for Israel to Make Peace with Hamas despite Gaza MassacreThe United Nations' top expert on the situation in Palestine has called for Israel to make peace with Hamas despite the October 7 massacre, saying it should be up to Palestinians to decide who governs the Gaza strip. Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, said Australia was 'complicit' in the scenes of death and destruction in Gaza and accused Israel of using the war against Hamas as a pretext to push Palestinians out of their ancestral lands.

Israel revises death toll of Hamas attacksIsrael revised its official estimated death toll of the October 7 Hamas attacks, lowering the number to about 1200 people, down from the more than 1400 initially cited, a spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry said last Friday.

