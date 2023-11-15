David Warner considers playing white-ball cricket until 40

As he prepares for a semi-final in his third successive World Cup, opener David Warner is not even considering the possibility that this could be his last one-day-international, suggesting he could play white-ball cricket until he’s 40. “Bradley Hogg played until he was past 40 ,” Warner, 37, says ahead of Thursday night’s do-or-die clash with South Africa in Kolkata. “Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik did the same thing. I’m still feeling fit.

I’ll have to give myself a little bit of time off after this summer to actually think about all of that first. “My goal is still to set my sights on playing the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean first . And I think from there, I’ll probably decide what I’m going to do with white-ball cricket. “Obviously, you’ve got contracting systems and all that stuff are inside that. So, there’s a lot of things you’ve got to factor in as well. They’re probably going to be conversations I’ll have after this summe

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Cricket World Cup youngster Rahmanullah Gurbaz seen handing money out to random homeless people at 3am7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Australia faces selection dilemma ahead of World Cup semi-finalAustralia has a selection dilemma ahead of the World Cup semi-final with Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc expected to come back into the side.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Whistleblower David McBride is 'prepared for jail' if convicted, as high-profile trial beginsDavid McBride faces a life sentence for allegedly leaking information about alleged Afghan War crimes to the media. Ahead of his three-week trial in Canberra, he told SBS News how he's feeling.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: David Cameron returns to frontline politics as foreign secretaryDavid Cameron, the mastermind behind Britain's Brexit referendum, has made a stunning return to frontline British politics as foreign secretary. Meanwhile, a poll shows growing support for the Palestinian cause and falling support for the PM. In the US, Donald Trump has been condemned for echoing Hitler.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: David Cameron Returns to Government as Foreign Secretary in Major Cabinet ReshufflePrime Minister David Cameron has made a shock return to high office, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Rishi Sunak Appoints David Cameron as Foreign SecretaryBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rehabilitated former leader David Cameron as foreign secretary, after he sacked outspoken home secretary Suella Braverman. This unexpected decision could deepen Sunak's unpopularity and affect his chances in the upcoming election.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »