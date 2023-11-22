Australia's Cricket Team Rises to Greatness Under Cummins' Leadership

From that ODI squad, five were part of the World Cup final winning team in 2015, nine won the T20 World Cup and eight were in the WTC side. took over as captain of the Test team and was named skipper for the one-day format a year later. His status as one of Australia's best captains is growing by the day.With the successes piling up, this Australian side has risen to be among the greatest, rivalling teams led by Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and in a bygone era, Sir Donald Bradman.

Cummins' men have had to contend with stinging criticism by legends from the great teams of the recent past, particularly after, while Ian Healy has previously suggested the side wasn't playing with a ruthless after a transition to a much calmer identity under Cummins.The debate is now real in regards to where Cummins' men rank among the great sides before them. In the late 1990s to 2000s, Steve Waugh's side went on a 16-match Test winning streak. The last victory came against India in Indi





Cricket Australia trying to strike the balance of stadiums vs cricket ground with West Test HillWith Test's in Perth failing to attract big crowds, Cricket Australia is turning to an old favourite, the hill, to reignite passions in the west.

Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: Australia v NetherlandsPat Cummins' men head to Delhi to take on a Dutch side that rocked the tournament with an upset victory against South Africa last week.

Australia v Netherlands: Cricket World Cup 2023Over-by-over report: Australia seek to build on the momentum of victories in their past two outings in India.

Cricket World Cup live ScoreCentre: Australia vs Netherlands scores, stats and updatesBack-to-back wins have moved Australia into the top four, and Pat Cummins's side will be looking to keep the winning feeling against the Netherlands.

