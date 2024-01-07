TV personality bravely navigates scoliosis diagnosis

She might be the smiley, bubbly TV personality you know and love, but behind-the-scenes Melanie Symons has bravely been navigating a diagnosis she has been living with since the age of 12. The host of Channel 7’s Sydney Weekender lived out her teenage years sporting a back brace after she was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition in which the vertebrae of her spine form an S-curve instead of being straight.

Completing a routine school test in 1978 to bend down and touch her toes, the examiner detected that her shoulder blades did not quite line up, encouraging a specialist appointment. “You can visually see very clearly how my spine was an S-curve,” Mel, 48, tells 7NEWS.com.au of the X-ray results. She was confronted with the terrifying claim by one specialist that she “would be hunched over by the time I was 40”. “It was a really dire way that I was told what my future would look like with scoliosis.” For Mel there were two options — an invasive surgery or a back brace. Mel and her family chose the latte





