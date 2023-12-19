Concerns raised over potential fire sale of council assets for Sydney aquatic centre

A $50 million joint promise by Liverpool City Council mayor Ned Mannoun and his wife, Liberal Holsworthy MP Tina Ayyad, to build a “state-of-the-art” aquatic centre in Sydney’s west has raised concerns about a potential fire sale of council assets to pay for the controversial precinct.

by this masthead, Mannoun and Ayyad, backed by the then Coalition government, made the commitment to co-fund the Hammondville aquatic centre if the Coalition was re-elected, despite some Liverpool councillors saying the matter hadn’t been appropriately resolved before the announcement. During a heated Liverpool City Council meeting last Wednesday, Labor councillors said the sale of two lots of public land to Moorebank Sports Club, known as Sporties, for $7.6 million to partially fund the sporting precinct still hadn’t undergone sufficient community consultation nine months later. show the council has also begun exploring the possibility of selling other “ageing” assets, such as the Holsworthy Early Education and Care Centre, and Moorebank Community Centre and Library, to help fund the master pla





