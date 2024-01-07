Eight people in critical condition after suspected drug overdose at Melbourne rave

Eight people are in a critical condition following a suspected drug overdose at a rave in Melbourne on Saturday night. Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance Paramedics working at the Hardmission Festival, which took place at Flemington, treated the patients before they were conveyed to hospital. 'What appears to have happened is quite a number of people have overdosed or had a reaction to an MDMA derivative drug,' Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said.

'It's quite a high-level treatment that our paramedics perform and it's reserved for our most time-critical patients and patients in life-threatening health conditions,' he said. 'It's probably quite rare that we would see this amount of people needing such aggressive treatment.' Ambulance Victoria said the patients were transported to several hospitals including Sunshine Hospital, Royal Melbourne Hospital, The Austin Hospital, Footscray Hospital and St Vincent's Hospita





