Young Melbourne Woman Loses $40,000 in Luxury Car Invoice Scam

A young Melbourne woman lost $40,000 in an invoice scam involving a luxury car brand. She received an emailed invoice from Mercedes for the deposit, which she paid. However, it turned out that the payment details listed on the invoice were different. This scam has cost Australians millions of dollars this year.





7NewsSydney » / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young woman with endometriosis struggles to find employment due to debilitating painEmily Butler, a young woman from Melbourne, has been unable to hold a job for longer than three months due to excruciating menstrual pain caused by endometriosis. Despite undergoing surgery and seeking medical help, she has faced skepticism from doctors and struggles to find relief from her constant pain.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Young Woman Dies at Taylor Swift Concert Due to High Temperatures in BrazilExperts warn of the dangers of humidity after a young woman faints and dies during a Taylor Swift concert in Brazil. The heatwave in the country is said to be severely underestimated, with Australians also facing similar risks. Temperatures in Rio de Janeiro reached 42 degrees Celsius, but with humidity factored in, the heat index showed a reading of 59.3C.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Parents Welcoming Adult Children Back Home: The Rise of Young Adults Living with ParentsThe proportion of young adults living with their parents is on a steep rise. What does it mean for parents who had been expecting an empty nest?

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Young Australians Feel Punished by Cost-of-Living PressuresQandA: A new survey shows that younger Australians feel particularly punished by cost-of-living pressures, with 90 per cent having experienced financial difficulty in the last year. What’s your question for the panel?

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Young Football Talent Nestory Irankunda Impresses CoachesNestory Irankunda, a talented young football player, has left a strong impression on coaches and football lovers. Adelaide United coach Carl Veart and under-10s coach Swarv Kania have recognized his special talent. The broader footballing world has also taken note of his abilities. Irankunda's speed and power are highlighted as standout qualities. He is set to join the Bundesliga.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Financial Barriers Hindering Young Australians' Pursuit of Higher EducationMelbourne University’s Taking the Pulse of the Nation report found financial barriers were the greatest obstruction to young Australians pursuing higher education. The number of Australians enrolled in bachelor degrees has fallen 12% in less than a decade as experts warn the cost of living crisis may be affecting decisions and ambitious targets to ramp up university enrolments will not be met.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »