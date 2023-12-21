Iconic Melbourne furniture salesman Franco Cozzo dies at 88

"No other people are popular like Franco Cozzo in Melbourne" — that's how the iconic Melbourne furniture salesman described himself in a 2022 documentary. It's unclear whether the statement was meant to be serious or humorous, but Cozzo — who died this week at the age of 88 — was never afraid to laugh at himself. Cozzo's unique sense of humour is the first thing that his friend Tony Cavallaro remembered about him.

"He loved to joke!" said Cavallaro, who also owns a business in the Melbourne suburb of Footscray, an area that hosted one of Cozzo's furniture showrooms. "He is going to be missed. He was the largest persona in Footscray. How many people have you heard that don't say Footscray, they say Foot-a-scray? It's sort of stuck in people's minds." In the 1980s and '90s, Melburnians were waking up and going to bed with his do-it-yourself television commercials, which featured Cozzo's vibrant, baroque furniture accompanied by his blend of English, Italian, and Greek





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Melbourne Woman Loses $40,000 in Luxury Car Invoice ScamA young woman in Melbourne was scammed out of $40,000 in an invoice scam involving a luxury car brand. The scam has cost Australians millions of dollars this year.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Melbourne's Monopoly Dreams: A Unique and Eerie $20m Adaptation of the Classic Board GameMelbourne's Monopoly Dreams is a $20m adaptation of the board game complete with claw machines and laser mazes. It offers a fully immersive and interactive Monopoly experience. However, visitors often feel a sense of unease and something being off.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

North Melbourne and Brisbane to face off in AFLW grand finalJasmine Garner of Norths, who missed out on the league’s best and fairest again, will be a key figure in Sunday’s final. Clash is set to be one for the ages.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Three Beauties in Sydney and MelbourneA look at some beautiful homes in Sydney and Melbourne, often overlooked but with unique architectural designs.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Proposed Ban on Kangaroo Hunting in Melbourne Metropolitan AreasWildlife Victoria reports a rise in kangaroo numbers since the start of the harvesting program. A proposed overhaul of Victoria's commercial culling program aims to ban kangaroo hunting in Melbourne metropolitan areas from 2025.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Serco Employee Charged in Corruption Investigation into Drug Trafficking in Melbourne Detention CentreA Serco employee has been criminally charged during a corruption investigation into drug trafficking in Melbourne’s immigration detention centre, amid revelations that illicit substances are rife in facilities around the country.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »