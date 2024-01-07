Australia's Education System in Crisis: Urgent Action Needed

HEAD TOPICS

Australia must lift its disastrous education system out of its slump that has left kids lagging behind our international peers on so many fronts. Recent NAPLAN results have shown a sharp increase in students struggling with literacy and numeracy, highlighting the urgent need for action.

Australia must address the failings of its education system, as recent NAPLAN results show a sharp increase in students struggling with literacy and numeracy. 130,000 students need additional support to keep pace with their peers, while 430,000 underperform across different levels and domains.

