Filipino Family in Melbourne Celebrates Noche Buena with Traditional Dishes

On Christmas Eve, Anthony Herrera prepares a "very special" dinner for his family with an array of dishes from his homeland. The family, which migrated from the Philippines and now lives in Melbourne, celebrates what is known as 'Noche Buena', sitting down to eat together at midnight. While some Filipino culinary customs can begin as early as September, Herrera said that for his family, things here are a little different.

Inspired by memories from his childhood, a charcoal-roasted pig, called lechon, is placed in the middle of the dining table. Other main dishes include barbecued skewers, a variation of honey-glazed ham and purple yams, known as ube – a traditional staple with a sweet, nutty flavour. "It won't be complete if no one is grilling on the barbecue outside with charcoal," he said. For something sweet, dessert is always fruit salad – a cold dish made from canned fruit, cream and condensed milk. "It will always be a hit! It won't be complete without it," he said





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three Beauties in Sydney and MelbourneA look at some beautiful homes in Sydney and Melbourne, often overlooked but with unique architectural designs.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Young Melbourne Woman Loses $40,000 in Luxury Car Invoice ScamA young woman in Melbourne was scammed out of $40,000 in an invoice scam involving a luxury car brand. The scam has cost Australians millions of dollars this year.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

North Melbourne and Brisbane to face off in AFLW grand finalJasmine Garner of Norths, who missed out on the league’s best and fairest again, will be a key figure in Sunday’s final. Clash is set to be one for the ages.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Melbourne's Monopoly Dreams: A Unique and Eerie $20m Adaptation of the Classic Board GameMelbourne's Monopoly Dreams is a $20m adaptation of the board game complete with claw machines and laser mazes. It offers a fully immersive and interactive Monopoly experience. However, visitors often feel a sense of unease and something being off.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Iconic Melbourne furniture salesman Franco Cozzo dies at 88Franco Cozzo, the iconic Melbourne furniture salesman known for his unique sense of humor, has passed away at the age of 88. Cozzo's friend and business owner Tony Cavallaro remembers him as a jokester and a larger-than-life persona in the Melbourne suburb of Footscray. Cozzo's do-it-yourself television commercials featuring his vibrant furniture and multilingual blend were popular in the 1980s and '90s.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Peter Hitchener Celebrates 50 Years with 9NewsPeter Hitchener, the face of 9News Melbourne, celebrates his 50th anniversary with the news network. After 58 years in journalism, Hitchener's love for news has only grown. He expresses his joy in serving and benefiting his audience.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »