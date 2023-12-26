Wild Weather Causes Damage and Delays on East Coast

Wild weather continues along east coast after strong winds and heavy rain caused widespread damage on Christmas Day. Follow liveStorm clouds above Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne on Tuesday. The BoM predicted more severe weather for Victoria, NSW and Queensland on Boxing Day, with rain and possible storms ahead.Storm clouds above Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The BoM predicted more severe weather for Victoria, NSW and Queensland on Boxing Day, with rain and possible storms ahead.Melbourne airport has said travellers can expect delays for the rest of today as a result of the severe thunderstorm moving across the city. A spokesperson said the airport is experiencing airborne delays, with flights holding and circling for anything between 20 and 40 minutes waiting to land. While we’ve got lightning within five kilometres of the airfield, ground handlers can’t be out on the airfield, so that causes more delays as well to departure





Extreme Heat Causes More Deaths in Australia than Any Other Natural HazardThe world has seen temperatures briefly rise to as high as two degrees above pre-industrial temperatures for the first time ever. The Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO both say that 'extreme heat has caused more deaths in Australia than any other natural hazard.' I’ve investigated the arguments and its importance in the climate change debate.

Breakthrough at COP28: Agreement on Loss and Damage FundDay one of the COP28 climate summit saw the first big breakthrough: agreement on a “loss and damage” fund to compensate poor states for the effects of climate change. Initial commitments amount to US$430 million.

Australia's Climate Change Progress Report Reveals Damage Caused by Global HeatingThe annual progress report by the Climate Change Authority highlights the scale of damage caused by human-caused global heating.

Father ensures daughter has a good Christmas despite flood damageJohn Mountford isn't letting the Far North Queensland flood clean-up get in the way of making sure his four-year-old daughter Alexa has a good Christmas.

Record Rainfall Causes Flash Flooding in Regional VictoriaRecord rainfall in Victoria causes flash flooding in regional towns, with hundreds calling for help. Melbourne and Gippsland are on alert for more floods. Hail damages local bowls club in Kyneton. Wedderburn residents report floodwater inundating homes. Flood warning remains in place for St Arnaud.

Controversy Surrounds Launch of Loss and Damage Fund at UN Climate NegotiationsDelegates at the 2023 United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai celebrated the launch of a loss and damage fund, but the deal has faced criticism and leaves many issues undecided. Climate justice advocates and front-line communities are skeptical of the agreement. This article provides a brief history of loss and damage compensation and highlights the ongoing demands for just climate solutions.

