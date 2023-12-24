Father ensures daughter has a good Christmas despite flood damage

John Mountford isn't letting the Far North Queensland flood clean-up get in the way of making sure his four-year-old daughter Alexa has a good Christmas. Earlier this week, his home was one of more than 1,000 properties flooded after torrential rain fell on the region from the trough that remained from ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper.

"We were notified by text at about six in the morning that there was an emergency and then within 20 minutes police were at the door telling us we had to evacuate," he said. Mr Mountford says he'll have to knock down walls, replace tiles and potentially install a new bathroom and kitchen. "I'd say all the internal walls are going to have to be pulled out," he said. "It'll be six months really that we're going to be out the house for." Some of his daughter's presents were saved from the floodwaters, but a number of her other toys were washed away. "But we've got a few family members that have already started restocking their supplies, so she'll be okay," Mr Mountford said





Japanese Christmas Tradition: Fried Chicken Instead of TurkeyIn Japan, it's uncommon for people to roast turkeys or eat dishes commonly associated with a European Christmas on 25 December. Japanese people are much more likely to eat Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) or any other type of fried chicken on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The tradition of sorts shaped up in the absence of other Christmas constants in Japan, where there isn't a majority of Christians, with Shintoism, Confucianism and Buddhism being the country's major faiths. And, 25 December is also not a public holiday.

Headaches at Fox as Lachlan Murdoch takes reins from father RupertTycoon’s eldest son promises ‘no change’ in Fox News strategy but suite of legal claims threaten to derail family empire

Christmas Revellers Encouraged to Prepare Indoor Plans as Storms and Showers Forecast for East CoastChristmas revellers have been encouraged to prepare indoor plans for festivities as storms and showers are forecast for much of the east coast. Widespread rain and cloudy weather affecting much of the east coast is expected to continue into Christmas Day, with revellers encouraged to prepare an indoor option for tomorrow’s festivities. Queensland was lashed with severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with giant hail and huge downpours of up to 43mm in just 15 minutes recorded in northern The Bureau of Meteorology warned that much of Australia’s east coast had a high chance of showers late Sunday, which would continue into Christmas Day. on Christmas Day, where 23C is forecast and a possible thunderstorm could develop. Canberra could see up to 50mm of rain on Monday, when there was a forecast maximum temperature of 23C

Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem due to Israel-Hamas warThe typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Employee Threatens to Quit After Boss Tries to Force Them to Work on Christmas DayA furious employee has threatened to quit after their boss tried to force them to work on Christmas Day. The worker was looking forward to travelling home to see their parents over the festive season when they randomly noticed they were scheduled to work.

Doctor warns parents about dangerous Christmas gifts for kidsA doctor has dished out the five popular Christmas gifts she would never buy for her kids. Dr Meghan Martin, a mum-of-four from the US, warned parents about the “dangerous” presents that can land their kids in hospital over the holiday season.

