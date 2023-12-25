Record Rainfall Causes Flash Flooding in Regional Victoria

Record rainfall caused flash flooding in several regional towns, hundreds called for help after downpours across Melbourne and large parts of Gippsland were on alert for floods in coming days after what has been one of Victoria’s wettest Christmas Days on record. Storm conditions brought hail to Kyneton in the Macedon Ranges on Christmas Eve, badly damaging a local bowls club. Emergency services responded to 170 calls for help in the Loddon Mallee region overnight to Christmas morning.

A Japan Airlines plane was struck by lightning en route to Melbourne Airport on Sunday. Another airline’s flight from Queenstown to Melbourne was diverted to Hobart due to the storm. In regional Victoria, Wedderburn residents reported floodwater inundating homes as heavy rainfall blocked roads and bought down trees on Christmas Day. Floodwaters were expected to recede in the town, located 217 kilometres north of Melbourne, as conditions eased late on Monday. The flood warning for nearby St Arnaud remained in place on Monday afternoon





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Extreme Heat Causes More Deaths in Australia than Any Other Natural HazardThe world has seen temperatures briefly rise to as high as two degrees above pre-industrial temperatures for the first time ever. The Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO both say that 'extreme heat has caused more deaths in Australia than any other natural hazard.' I’ve investigated the arguments and its importance in the climate change debate.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Cyclone Jasper Causes Destruction in Far North QueenslandCyclone Jasper has caused widespread destruction in Far North Queensland, with Cairns Airport closed and houses inundated. Thousands of households are without power and the airport is partially under water. The storm, although downgraded to a tropical storm, continues to bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds to the region.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Remi Aldridge's Death Highlights Legal Gap in VictoriaUnder Victorian law, Remi Aldridge, who died in utero after a car crash, is not considered a person, leaving the driver unable to be charged over his death.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Victoria's Secret criticized for apology to trans woman denied from trying on brasVictoria's Secret has been lambasted for saying sorry to a trans woman who claimed she had to wait until regular women left the changing room before she could go in. The trans woman described the experience as 'thoroughly dehumanizing'.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australia's Population Surges with Record Number of MigrantsThe biggest one-year jump in Australia’s population, fuelled by a record 518,100 new migrants calling the country home, has prompted warnings that the nation’s rental market will remain under pressure for years amid signs inflation is driving more people to regional areas.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Queensland's new premier flies to Cairns twice amid record floodingQueensland's new premier, Steven Miles, has flown to Cairns twice, chaired disaster committees, and spent time with flood survivors in his first week on the job. He has also announced grants and distributed beer to workers. Miles, who has nine years of experience dealing with natural disasters, believes that spending time with survivors can make them feel better.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »