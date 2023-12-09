Breakthrough at COP28: Agreement on Loss and Damage Fund

Day one of the COP28 climate summit saw the first big breakthrough: agreement on a “loss and damage” fund to compensate poor states for the effects of climate change. Met with a standing ovation in Dubai, the agreement means wealthy states and major polluters will put millions of dollars towards a fund that will in turn distribute funds to poor states harmed by climate change. The fund will be administered by the World Bank. Initial commitments amount to US$430 million.

It will come as a huge relief to the United Arab Emirates, the summit’s host. The country was under pressure even before talks began about its fossil fuel expansion plans and the fact the president of the climate talks is chief executive of a national oil company. This undoubtedly featured in the UAE’s decision to commit US$100 million to the fund. Other countries to make initial commitments to the fund include the United Kingdom ($75 million), United States ($24.5 million), Japan ($10 million) and Germany (also US$100 million





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COP28: a year on from climate change funding breakthrough, poor countries eye disappointment at Dubai summitRich polluters have evaded any notion of compensating poor countries at the UN talks.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Australia Signals Position on 'Loss and Damage' Funding Ahead of Cop28 SummitThe climate change and energy minister, Chris Bowen, used a speech to a foreign policy think tank to signal Australia’s position on ‘loss and damage’ funding ahead of the Cop28 summit. Chris Bowen also says climate disaster fund will need to be bankrolled by broader-than-expected range of countries in speech ahead of Cop28.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

King's Appearance at COP28 Raises QuestionsAmid the escalating “race row”, the King has made a high-profile appearance – dropping a huge hint about what’s really happening behind the scenes.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Australia and Tuvalu Reach Landmark Treaty AgreementAustralia will have veto power over any security pact between China and Tuvalu, and a special visa pathway will be created for Tuvalu residents to escape climate change threats.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Israel, US and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement on Hostage ReleaseIsrael, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. However, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American officials said no deal had been reached yet.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Israel, US and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement on Hostage ReleaseIsrael, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. However, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American officials said no deal had been reached yet.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »