Classical Musician Loses Dream Job Unexpectedly

Hillary (not her real name) was shocked when she unexpectedly lost her dream job. She was a classical musician, working in a small orchestra, and had the opportunity to study overseas after winning a prestigious award. Hillary returned to Australia eager to apply her new skills and learning, but instead received a phone call from her boss who said she no longer had a job. She said she felt completely blindsided.

"I just felt really puzzled at first because I hadn't seen it coming at all," she said. "And then I was just really devastated because I had all this information and learning, and then I had no outlet for it at all." Hillary had spent her whole life playing the violin and said she felt hopeless when she heard the news. "I had completely lost any external way of expressing the skills I had spent a lifetime of building up," she said. "I felt really lost and at sea for a long time; I was just flabbergasted I gues





