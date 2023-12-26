Rising Inflation and High Interest Rates to Push More Businesses into Bankruptcy

Inflation, high interest rates, dwindling consumer confidence, a tight labour market and an aggressive tax office will push more businesses into bankruptcy by the second half of next year. That is the view of insolvency and company restructuring specialists, who are bracing for a correction to the record low levels of business collapses since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of pumped-up government stimulus and a lenient Australian Taxation Office.

Turnaround Management Association chairman Jason Preston said the consequences of soaring inflation and central banks raising the cash rate would continue to bite next year, as well as the supply chain impacts of increasing geopolitical conflict. “ we saw quite suppressed levels of insolvency through that COVID period for a range of reasons,” Preston said. “We see all those things have normalised. There’s probably an element of catch-up where entities that were struggling, but didn’t go into an insolvency during that COVID period, now hav





brisbanetimes

