Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Bring Flooding Warnings in Victoria

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have battered parts of the state overnight amid warnings further downpours could bring major flooding to areas in central and north Victoria. Bendigo residents are among those being warned of possible flash floods as thunderstorms continue across Victoria on Monday morning, with up to 100 millimetres of rain possible in the region before midday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Kyneton, Wodonga and Wangaratta, as a low-pressure system develops across the northwest of the state. Flash flooding in central Victoria has led to multiple road closures, including the Wimmera Highway between Newbridge and Marong, and the McIvor Highway between Bendigo and Heathcote. Travellers have been warned of dangerous driving conditions on parts of the Hume, with water pooling on roads between Broadford and Seymou





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in QueenslandThe Bureau of Meteorology warns of potentially life-threatening flooding in Queensland due to heavy rain. Popular theme parks on the Gold Coast are closed. Flood warnings are in place for several rivers.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Tropical Cyclone Jasper brings heavy rain and destructive winds to Far North QueenslandDrenching rain and destructive winds have begun in Far North Queensland with Tropical Cyclone Jasper expected to cross the coast between Hopevale and Cairns late this afternoon. It is now a category one weather system, but is forecast to intensify to a category two before it crosses. Despite the storm threat, residents near Palm Cove are taking Cyclone Jasper in their stride.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Widespread Flooding in Far North Queensland due to Tropical Cyclone JasperUnprecedented rain brought by Tropical Cyclone Jasper has triggered widespread flooding in far north Queensland, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. Cairns airport is closed, roads are extensively damaged and residents in the city’s northern beaches are cut off by floodwaters. Some rain gauges in the Barron and Daintree River catchments recorded more than 2m of rain over recent days, and more rain is expected. Water levels in the lower Barron River have smashed the previous record set by devastating floods in March 1977. On Monday morning, the Daintree River was more than 2m higher than the previous 118-year-old flood level, recorded in 2019. The full impacts of the flood are not yet clear. But there’s likely to be significant damage to properties and public infrastructure, and negative effects for industries such as tourism and agriculture. Recovery is likely to take many months. So let’s take a closer look at what caused this emergency – and what to expect as climate change worsens

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Dozens Killed in Gaza as Israel Suffers Heavy LossesDozens were killed in Gaza overnight in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, while Israel’s leaders acknowledged the “very heavy price” after 15 soldiers were killed in combat over the weekend. The strike hit the Maghazi refugee camp, east of Deir al-Balah. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said at least 60 people were killed and the toll was likely to rise.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Wild Weather Causes Damage and Delays on East CoastStrong winds and heavy rain on Christmas Day lead to widespread damage. Melbourne airport experiences delays due to severe thunderstorm.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Record Rainfall Causes Flash Flooding in Regional VictoriaRecord rainfall in Victoria causes flash flooding in regional towns, with hundreds calling for help. Melbourne and Gippsland are on alert for more floods. Hail damages local bowls club in Kyneton. Wedderburn residents report floodwater inundating homes. Flood warning remains in place for St Arnaud.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »