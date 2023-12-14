Controversial Rezoning Program Raises Concerns in Sydney's Appin

More than 200 years old, lying just beyond the fringe of Sydney's south-west sprawl, it has one pub, one school, one "Big Koala" and about 1,000 homes.and two other areas nearby have been fast-tracked by the New South Wales state government as part of a controversial new program called Rezoning Pathways. The government says the rezoning of Appin, set to take effect this Friday, will help address the state's dire housing shortage over the coming decades..

Both the local council and some residents say the rezoning decision was flawed and possibly dangerous, as it was made without a critical infrastructure plan in place. "I'm not quite sure how we got to where we are so quickly but I'm definitely hell-bent on finding out why it was rushed," resident Michelle Maroun told Ms Maroun, 55, bought a piece of land at Appin more than three decades ago and built a home. She says she understands the state is in a housing crisis.Her adult children live with her, unable to afford to buy a home themselve





