Student Recognized for Essay on Sydney's Sirius Building

Orlando Douglas-Giles, a student from Turramurra High School, wrote about the famous Sirius building for his final HSC English major work. He was inspired by the building's history as a social housing complex and his changing relationship with Sydney. Orlando finished first in the highest-level English course for his non-fiction essay. He credited his high school English teachers for pushing him and expressed his gratitude for the high reward.





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NSW Roads Minister to Make Toll Roads Fairer for Sydney MotoristsNSW Roads Minister John Graham plans to make toll roads fairer for Sydney motorists by separating freight users from commuters during the day. A major tolling review led by Allan Fels reveals that Sydney motorists will pay over $123 billion in tolls by 2060. Mr. Graham believes that tolls are shaping where people live and work and contributing to a housing crisis.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Rising Delinquency Rates in Western SydneyThe delinquency rate in Sydney has increased to 0.71%, with Western Sydney suburbs experiencing higher mortgage stress levels. As interest rates rise, more homeowners are falling behind on mortgage repayments, leading to concerns of worsening conditions. The rising cost of living and inflation are contributing factors to the mortgage belt's struggles.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian Supporters Rally in Melbourne and Sydney After Fire Destroys Palestinian BusinessPro-Palestinian supporters gather in Melbourne and Sydney following a suspicious fire that destroyed a Palestinian business and led to a violent clash. The rally calls for an end to the Hamas-Israel war and highlights the harassment faced by a Palestinian restaurant owner who expressed support for Palestinians.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Sydney Man's Role in Healing Hiroshima Revealed in Unread DocumentsPreviously unread documents shed light on the crucial role played by a Sydney man in healing Hiroshima after the atomic bomb was dropped, as services are held on Remembrance Day.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Light Rail Services Disrupted in Sydney CBDTransport officials are scrambling to fix light rail services in the Sydney CBD and avoid more peak-hour chaos, after the morning commute for thousands of motorists was ruined by a sprinkler malfunction in the M8 tunnel.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Routine maintenance mishap causes traffic chaos in SydneyChaos caused after routine maintenance led to large amount of water on roads, with traffic described as ‘bumper to bumper’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »