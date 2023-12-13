Labor MPs Support Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong surprised their Labor colleagues by supporting an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.





Labor MPs Support Ceasefire Between Israel and HamasAnthony Albanese and Penny Wong took their Labor colleagues by surprise with their sudden move to support an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Caucus members were expecting the prime minister and foreign minister to side with the United States or repeat their decision six weeks ago when Anthony Albanese spent weeks negotiating a statement with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, that warned against an Israeli siege or blockade in Gaza. Albanese and Wong made a big call instead. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza. They made this call in great secrecy, which meant others in the government only learnt the news when they woke on Wednesday morning, but they had to act with great care. Caucus members disagree about the outcome because some lean to the Israeli view while others are acutely aware of the Palestinian deaths. This makes it easy for Labor’s conservative critics in the media to play up a caucus split.

Israeli forces enter Gaza hospital in search of Hamas militantsIsrael's forces have entered Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, claiming that Hamas conceals military operations in the hospital complex. The Israeli army had surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas, but refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, while Hamas and hospital staff deny the allegations.

National cabinet should convene to deliberate on Israel-Hamas conflict, Opposition leader Peter Dutton saysPeter Dutton has called on the Prime Minister to urgently convene a national cabinet meeting to deal with the ongoing domestic implications of the Israel-Hamas war. The Opposition Leader told reporters on Wednesday that he wrote to Anthony Albanese to voice his concerns about rising anti-Semitism across Australia. Mr Dutton said Mr Albanese and state and territory leaders should urgently meet to discuss their joint response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour.

Fallout from Israel-Hamas War Impacts Australian PoliticsA senior UN official urges the Australian government to stop supporting Israel, while the opposition leader criticizes the government. Opinions on the conflict were expressed at the Aria music awards. Updates on immigration detention, windfarms, whales, and a misinformation mystery. India defeats New Zealand at the cricket World Cup.

Former Australian foreign minister criticizes UN official's comments on Israel-Hamas warFormer Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer has condemned comments made by Francesca Albanese about the Israel-Hamas war, which he says are damaging the United Nations' reputation.

Israel, US and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement on Hostage ReleaseIsrael, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. However, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American officials said no deal had been reached yet.

