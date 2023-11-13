Rising Delinquency Rates in Western Sydney

Sydney’s delinquency rate is at 0.71 per cent, up from 0.63 per cent in February. It is tipped to get worse as rate rises hit home loans. Western Sydney families have borne the brunt of the fastest interest rate hikes in a generation as mortgage stress levels in some suburbs have risen three times higher than the Sydney average. The pain is tipped to get worse as more home owners in these neighbourhoods fall behind on mortgage repayments, and spread across the city.

Seven out of every 1000 Sydneysiders – or 0.71 per cent – are at least a month behind on their mortgages, new data for July from credit bureau illion shows. But in a string of Western Sydney suburbs, including Maraylya, Blackett, Shalvey, Narellan and North St Marys, 25 out of 1000 borrowers or 2.5 per cent are behind on their mortgage. Dozens more were behind at twice or more the rate of Sydney overall. It comes as the mortgage belt has been hit by a double whammy of the rising cost of living as well as being the Reserve Bank’s sacrificial lambs in taming inflatio

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Sydney Swans continue remarkable AFLW season with upset finals win over Gold Coast7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

7NEWSSYDNEY: Western Bulldogs star Rory Lobb announces engagement to partner Lexi Mary7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Sydney bar, Maybe Sammy, ranked best in the world according to AI-generated list7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: NSW Roads Minister to Make Toll Roads Fairer for Sydney MotoristsNSW Roads Minister John Graham plans to make toll roads fairer for Sydney motorists by separating freight users from commuters during the day. A major tolling review led by Allan Fels reveals that Sydney motorists will pay over $123 billion in tolls by 2060. Mr. Graham believes that tolls are shaping where people live and work and contributing to a housing crisis.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Demand for share accommodation heats up in Sydney and Perth as cost-of-living pressures increase nationally7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Rates of these STIs are rising in Australia. Here are the symptoms to watch out forData has revealed a significant rise in chlamydia and gonorrhoea infections, particularly amongst young people. Experts say there is an 'urgent need' for improved sexual health education.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »