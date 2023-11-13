David Cameron Returns to Government as Foreign Secretary in Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Prime Minister David Cameron has made a shock return to high office, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Cameron's appointment came as a surprise to seasoned politics-watchers. It's rare for a non-lawmaker to take a senior government post, and it has been decades since a former prime minister held a cabinet job.

The government said Cameron will be appointed to parliament's unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords

