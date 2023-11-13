NSW Roads Minister to Make Toll Roads Fairer for Sydney Motorists

NSW Roads Minister John Graham plans to make toll roads fairer for Sydney motorists by separating freight users from commuters during the day. A major tolling review led by Allan Fels reveals that Sydney motorists will pay over $123 billion in tolls by 2060. Mr. Graham believes that tolls are shaping where people live and work and contributing to a housing crisis.

