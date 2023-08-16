Father and Son Embark on Two-Year Climate Change Expedition

Spending the better part of two years on a tiny boat with your dad is probably not most 23-year-old's idea of a good time. He and his father, renowned adventurer Dr Geoff Wilson, are three months into a two-year series of sea and ice expeditions to some of the globe's most remote and inaccessible places to record the impacts of climate change. The pair are on a mission to prove exploration can be done sustainably.

To practice what they preach, they want their seven trips to be entirely carbon-neutral. Kitalé and Geoff spoke to Hack from Deception Island, a caldera of an active volcano off the northern coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, on day 88 of their odyssey, Project Zero. While this trip will take him out of civilisation for nearly two years, Kitalé said it's not about going off the grid. Instead, they're documenting and sharing the journey in real time to capture the gravity of seeing the impacts of climate change first-hand. "It's all about bringing people with us and showing these environments, because I think these places are at risk of being forgotten," Kitalé sai

