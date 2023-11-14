Routine maintenance mishap causes traffic chaos in Sydney

Sydney commuters were caught in a 26km traffic jam during peak hour on Tuesday morning after a routine test of fire sprinklers in the city’s M8 tunnel went awry. The M8 tunnel was due to reopen just after 5am on Tuesday after routine maintenance overnight, but it did not reopen until 7.45am. This caused eastbound traffic on the M5 to become backed up from the M8 at Bexley to just past the M7 interchange at Prestons

