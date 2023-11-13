Sydney Man's Role in Healing Hiroshima Revealed in Unread Documents

A treasure trove of previously unread documents reveals details of the crucial role a Sydney man played in healing Hiroshima after the dropping of the atomic bomb that instantly killed an estimated 80,000 people and hastened the end of the Second World War. The contents are revealed today, on Remembrance Day, as a stark reminder of the horrors of war as services are held around the country.

Clockwise: A Japanese artillery box containing archives material from David Harvey-Sutton, and smoke billows from the Hiroshima atomic blast on August 6, 1945. The papers tell how former Cranbrook pupil and Sydney University medical scholar Major David Harvey-Sutton, who was born in Melbourne, personally organised 1.5 million doses of penicillin and other medical supplies to combat the scourge of TB, cholera and other diseases in the devastated city. Serving with the 20th Australian Field Hospital, he was a member of the British Commonwealth Occupation Force and appointed as one of two reconstruction advisers by the mayor of Hiroshima, with responsibility for health and sanitatio

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Sydney Swans continue remarkable AFLW season with upset finals win over Gold Coast7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Sydney bar, Maybe Sammy, ranked best in the world according to AI-generated list7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: NSW Roads Minister to Make Toll Roads Fairer for Sydney MotoristsNSW Roads Minister John Graham plans to make toll roads fairer for Sydney motorists by separating freight users from commuters during the day. A major tolling review led by Allan Fels reveals that Sydney motorists will pay over $123 billion in tolls by 2060. Mr. Graham believes that tolls are shaping where people live and work and contributing to a housing crisis.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SMH: Rising Delinquency Rates in Western SydneyThe delinquency rate in Sydney has increased to 0.71%, with Western Sydney suburbs experiencing higher mortgage stress levels. As interest rates rise, more homeowners are falling behind on mortgage repayments, leading to concerns of worsening conditions. The rising cost of living and inflation are contributing factors to the mortgage belt's struggles.

Source: smh | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Pro-Palestinian Supporters Rally in Melbourne and Sydney After Fire Destroys Palestinian BusinessPro-Palestinian supporters gather in Melbourne and Sydney following a suspicious fire that destroyed a Palestinian business and led to a violent clash. The rally calls for an end to the Hamas-Israel war and highlights the harassment faced by a Palestinian restaurant owner who expressed support for Palestinians.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Townsville woman injured in broad-daylight home invasion by axe-wielding man7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »