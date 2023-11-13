Pro-Palestinian Supporters Rally in Melbourne and Sydney After Fire Destroys Palestinian Business

Pro-Palestinian supporters have rallied in Melbourne and Sydney after a suspicious fire razed a Palestinian business and prompted a violent clash. Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the State Library of Victoria on Sunday to call for an end to the Hamas-Israel war. Hash Tayeh, whose Burgertory restaurant in Caulfield was fire-bombed on Friday, said his staff were threatened and harassed in an attempt to silence his support for Palestinians.

"In a cruel act of arson, our store was reduced to ashes," Tayah told the crowd while draped in a Palestinian flag. "To those who sought to silence us with hate and violence, I say you will not succeed. Love and unity will always prevail." Melbourne rally co-chair Raphael Duffy, a Jewish man and socialist activist, said he was buoyed by the scenes of hundreds of thousands of people participating in a pro-Palestinian rally in London. "If you want to fight against the kind of racism that caused the holocaust, you have to fight against the oppression of Palestinians today," he sai

