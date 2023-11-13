Melbourne's Rental Crisis Leaves Suburbs Stripped of Affordable Homes

Melbourne’s rental crisis has stripped suburbs within 15 kilometres of the CBD of affordable homes to let, sparking a warning about worsening conditions across the city. The “drastically urgent” situation has left some renters skipping meals and experts fearing for the city’s liveability as families are forced further from jobs to find affordable housing.

The National Shelter and SGS Economics annual affordability index, published on Tuesday, found that, after softening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne rents rose by 16 per cent in the year to June. The report said that had made most inner suburbs increasingly difficult to afford, even for those with an average household income among renters in those areas of $109,000. A year ago, there were corridors of inner suburbs that qualified as affordable, but those had now “almost completely vanished”.The analysis found even the average household now had to live about 15 kilometres from the CBD to find affordable rental

