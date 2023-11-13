Rental Affordability Deteriorates in Australian Capital Cities

Rental affordability has worsened in nearly every capital city, with rent inflation expected to remain high. The Rental Affordability Index shows that previously affordable suburbs are now straining household budgets. More households are under rental stress, and many places are the most unaffordable they have ever been.

The ninth annual National Shelter-SGS Economics and Planning Rental Affordability Index has found affordability has worsened in the past year in every Australian capital except Hobart and Canberra. Rental affordability has plunged in the past year with low-income Australians now completely priced out of living alone, a new report has revealed.

Melbourne's rental crisis has left suburbs within 15 kilometres of the CBD without affordable homes, causing concerns about worsening conditions across the city. Renters are skipping meals and experts fear for the city's liveability as families are forced to move further away from jobs to find affordable housing.

