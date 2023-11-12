Brisbane to announce new multibillion-dollar road links

Brisbane's growing pains will see the Queensland government announce new multibillion-dollar links for the Gateway Motorway and Bruce Highway next week. Three congestion-busting projects linked to the highway, motorway and Gympie Arterial Road have been under investigation. Every day aboutRoadworks and new bridges will impact Tinchi Tamba Wetlands to the east of the existing roadway, on the border between Brisbane and Moreton Bay councils.

Population growth and development is expected to see traffic increase by more than 50 per cent by 2041. That means congestion and travel times will get worse until governments and councils ease bottlenecks. Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey's office confirmed the preferred routes for the northern road upgrades would be announced soon. However, this will also renew the debate around property resumptions and environmental protection in a booming Brisbane. Last week, residents around Eagleby questioned new routes for the second M1, the Coomera Connector, south of the cit

