North Sydney Boys High Tops HSC Rankings, Ending James Ruse's Reign

James Ruse Agricultural High’s 27-year reign as the state’s best-performing school is over, with North Sydney Boys High claiming the No.1 spot in the Higher School Certificate rankings for the first time. Analysis of this year’s HSC reveals academically selective public high schools have maintained their firm grip on the top four places, but private schools now make up half of the top 10 – their largest share in more than a decade.

North Sydney Boys has outranked James Ruse following a notable rise in the Crows Nest school’s advanced and extension English results and improving maths scores over seven years. The school’s success rate is up from 62.84 per cent last year to 69 per cent in 2023. Reddam House in Bondi was the top-placed private school, finishing fifth – the second year it has outperformed the selective all-boys institution Sydney Grammar





