Sydney councils seek to repurpose golf courses to address sporting space shortage

Eight councils in Sydney’s north want to “repurpose” public golf courses for other sports and gain more regular access to school facilities to address a shortage of sporting space they say will exceed 200 hectares by the mid-2030s. The councils, running from Hornsby to Mosman and Ryde, cite the rising popularity of non-traditional sports such as pickleball, Ultimate Frisbee, parkour and foot golf – as well as rising female participation – as contributing to the shortage of recreational land.

A report to be launched by the Northern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils on Wednesday projects the capacity of sports facilities in the region will need to increase by 50 per cent, or about 220 hectares, by 2036 to keep pace with demand. The biggest shortfall is in major playing fields, while minor gaps exist for indoor courts. A small oversupply of outdoor courts is predicted to endure. Overall, the largest gap between supply and demand is in the North Sydney local government area, where 60 more hectares are neede





