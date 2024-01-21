State is Key for Nikki Haley After Poor Finish in Iowa

State is key for Nikki Haley after a poor finish in Iowa and an expected loss in her home state of South Carolina. Tourangeau, 57, who lives in Milford, was “reluctantly forced to vote for Trump” in 2016 and 2020, she said. “I had to leave my morals at the door.”. “She has gone all over the state to meet people, and when she meets you, and when you meet her, you feel raised, you feel like you’re a better person after you’ve met her.

And her platform is brilliant – clear, concise, cogent – and she intends to do everything she says. She’s the right candidate.” Whether this is a minority view, or indicative of tectonic plates shifting among Republicans in New Hampshire, will be put to the test in Tuesday’s primary





Nikki Haley Faces Criticism for Omitting Slavery as Cause of US Civil WarRepublican presidential contender Nikki Haley declines to mention slavery as a cause of the US Civil War, drawing rebukes from Democrats and opponents. Haley later corrects her statement during a town hall event in New Hampshire.

Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucus by Record MarginDonald Trump secures a landslide victory in the Iowa caucus, reinforcing his position as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. He promises to address key issues such as border security, tax reduction, and international conflicts.

Netanyahu rejects Palestinian state in GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state in Gaza and insists on Israel having security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River.

