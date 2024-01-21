Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Suffers ACL Injury Ahead of Olympics

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has suffered a ruptured ACL in her right knee, just months before the 2024 Summer Olympics. The injury occurred during her club Chelsea's training camp in Morocco. ACL injuries can take up to 12 months to recover from, and can have long-term career-ending complications. Female athletes are more prone to ACL tears compared to men.





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.