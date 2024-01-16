US Election 2024: Trump Wins Iowa Caucus, Secures GOP Nomination

It was not immediately clear who would emerge as the second-place finisher, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. Caucus voters endured life-threatening cold and dangerous driving conditions to participate in meetings that unfolded in hundreds of schools, churches and community centres across the state. The results are just the first in what will be a months-long effort for Trump to secure the GOP nomination a third consecutive time.

But the victory sends an unmistakable message to the Republican Party that the nomination is Trump's to lose and crystalises the challenge facing his GOP opponents.US election 2024 - How Iowa became a chaotic curtain-raiser for a fateful political year﻿ Former president Donald Trump speaks to voters during a visit to a caucus site at the Horizon Event Centre in Iowa. (Getty) Trump was already looking ahead to a potential general election matchup against President Joe Biden as he addressed hundreds of cheering supporters at a caucus site at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iow





