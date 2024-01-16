Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucuses in Political Comeback

Donald Trump is one step closer to returning to the White House, after voters braved subzero temperatures to hand him victory in the Iowa caucuses – the first major test of his ambitious political comeback. Amid treacherous weather conditions, the former president secured the opening victory of the 2024 US election year on Monday night (Tuesday AEDT) – despiteFormer president Donald Trump speaks to voters during a visit to a caucus site in Clive, Iowa.

Speaking at his campaign party in Des Moines a few hours after his win, an upbeat and confident Trump started his speech somewhat uncharacteristically by praising his rivals and suggesting it was time for Democrats and conservatives “to come together and straighten out the world”. “I want to make that a very big part of our message. We’re going to come together. It’s going to happen soon,” he said, before returning to familiar themes such as stopping the “invasion” of illegal immigrants, election rigging, and attacking Biden as the “worst president in histor





