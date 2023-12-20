Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 Ballot

Colorado's Supreme Court has found that Donald Trump is ineligible from putting his name on the state's ballot for the 2024 election - marking the first time a court has used section 3 of the 14th amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate. Donald Trump has been disqualified from putting his name on the ballot in Colorado for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, after the state's Supreme Court used the US constitution's 14th amendment to rule him out of contention.

A closely-split court ruled four to three in favour of banning the former president under the rarely-used provision of the constitution, which bars from office anyone who "engaged in insurrection" after swearing an oath to the document. The decision sets up a showdown in the US Supreme Court to determine whether the Republican front runner can stay in the running to become the country's next presiden





