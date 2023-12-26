IOC Allows Russian and Belarussian Athletes to Compete in 2024 Paris Olympics

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Russian and Belarussian athletes will be able to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics if they are politically neutral. The decision from the committee’s executive board reversed an earlier ban. The IOC made this change even though the Russian National Olympic Committee remains suspended from competition for its violation of “the territorial integrity of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine”.

For its part, Russia rejects the decision. The committee’s decision has enraged Western leaders, particularly those in Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused the committee of effectively giving “ Russia the green light to weaponize the Olympics”. While it might seem like a good idea not to hold individual athletes responsible for the decisions of governments, the decision is more complicated that it appear





