Foreign Minister Penny Wong Announces $21.5m in Funding for Conflict-Affected Populations in Occupied Palestinian Territories

Foreign minister Penny Wong has announced $21.5m in new funding for conflict-affected populations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and to address the regional refugee crisis, with a focus on women and children. Wong expressed grave concern over worsening conditions in Gaza during her Middle East visit.





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dan Tehan declares Foreign Minister Penny Wong's decision to not visit Hamas massacre sites is a 'missed opportunity'Foreign Minister Penny Wong's decision not to visit the site of Hamas massacres during her Israel visit is a "missed opportunity" according to shadow immigration minister Dan Tehan.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Foreign Private Equity Funds Face Stricter Tax Conditions in AustraliaForeign private equity funds bidding for local assets are being asked by Treasurer Jim Chalmers to agree to unprecedented tax disclosures and strict tax conditions to have their takeover deals approved. The move is aimed at preventing tax avoidance and ensuring transparency in the foreign investment process.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Refuses to Intervene in ICJ Proceedings Initiated by South AfricaPrime minister Anthony Albanese has signalled he will not intervene in the ICJ proceedings initiated by South Africa, which is in contrast with how his government handled a similar dispute between Russia and Ukraine. Prime minister suggests court cases like South Africa’s won’t bring peace between Israel and Palestine, as Penny Wong sets off for a trip to the Middle East and Palestine, declaring that the Australian government won’t participate in International court of justice (ICJ) proceedings initiated by South Africa. On the accusations of genocide levelled against Israel stemming from its bombardment of Gaza, but the prime minister went further on Monday by making clear his government would not intervene in the case either.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Donald Trump's Plans for 2024: A Vivid Picture of His IntentionsDonald Trump's policy proposals and comments from allies suggest his intentions for a potential 2024 campaign, including mass deportations, more executions, and a shake-up of US foreign policy.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Renowned Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84John Pilger, a prominent journalist known for his critical approach to capitalism and Western foreign policies, has died at the age of 84. His documentaries and books shed light on the failings of governments worldwide, including his home country Australia. While he inspired many journalists, his controversial campaigning style often simplified issues and exaggerated his views.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden: From Hostility to Thawing RelationsXi Jinping and Joe Biden's complicated relationship shows signs of improvement as they engage in a four-hour summit. However, tensions in the South China Sea highlight China's inconsistent foreign policy agenda.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »