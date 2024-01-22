Using Phages to Treat Antibiotic-Resistant Infections

Last year, doctors offered to treat Horton's infection with one of nature's oldest predators — tiny tripod-looking viruses called phages designed to find, attack and gobble up bacteria.





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel accused of using white phosphorous in Lebanon attackIsrael’s military is accused of using white phosphorous in an October attack on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, which allegedly injured at least nine civilians. US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said this week the Biden administration was “concerned” about the possible use of white phosphorus munitions and that it would be “asking questions to try to learn a bit more.” Israel has rejected any allegations of the unlawful use of white phosphorus in Lebanon. But what are the legal uses of this chemical under international humanitarian law? And can its use be considered a war crime? How white phosphorous has been used before White phosphorous is a chemical component that ignites on contact with air and burns at around 1,500 degree Fahrenheit (815 Celsius). It can lead to serious injury and or even death if it comes into contact with humans. Human Rights Watch regards incendiary weapons, such as white phosphorous and napalm, as “among the cruellest weapons used in contemporary armed conflict” due their impact on the human body

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Australia Considers Using Counter-Terror Laws to Prevent Travel to LebanonPowerful but rarely used counter-terror laws are being touted to prevent Australians from travelling to Lebanon, just days after two Australians were killed by an Israeli airstrike in the country's south.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

New York Times Sues Microsoft and OpenAI Over Copyright InfringementThe New York Times files a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of using the newspaper's content without permission to train AI models.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Former Northern Territory Labor MP Criticizes Current GovernmentFormer Northern Territory Labor MP Scott McConnell criticizes the current government for neglecting remote communities and using indigenous disadvantage as a commodity.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Thousands of Customers Fall Victim to Hacking Scheme in AustraliaCustomers of major fashion, fast food, and entertainment companies in Australia have been targeted by scammers who hack into their online accounts and carry out fraudulent transactions. The scammers, who obtained stolen login details from overseas cybercriminals, have been using the victims' money to purchase various items. The issue is more widespread than initially thought, affecting customers of popular brands such as Guzman y Gomez, Dan Murphy’s, Binge, TVSN, and Event Cinemas. Cybersecurity company Kasada has identified this as a targeted effort to exploit Australian businesses.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Corporate lawyer reveals simple budgeting method to save $35,000 in 12 monthsA corporate lawyer shares her secrets on how she saved $35,000 in 12 months using a simple budgeting method. By putting a label on the planned future use of the funds, she explains how it can help boost savings and prevent spontaneous spending. She emphasizes the importance of having a specific purpose for your savings.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »