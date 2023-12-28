Nikki Haley Faces Criticism for Omitting Slavery as Cause of US Civil War

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley declined to acknowledge slavery as one of the main causes of the US Civil War, drawing criticism from Democrats and opponents. Haley later corrected her statement, stating that the cause of the war was the debate over government and individual freedoms. The incident occurred during a town hall event in New Hampshire.





