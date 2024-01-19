Netanyahu rejects Palestinian state in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the notion of a Palestinian state being established in Gaza after the war between Hamas and Israel. Netanyahu insists on Israel having security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River.





Netanyahu rejects US calls to scale back Gaza offensiveIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected US calls to scale back Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip or take steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war, drawing an immediate scolding from the White House.

Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza continues with increasing casualties195 people killed and 325 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties to 55,243 since Israel's campaign against Hamas began. White House national security adviser and Israel's strategic affairs minister discuss planning for the aftermath of the conflict and efforts to bring home remaining hostages. Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank leaves six people dead and several others wounded.

Palestinians in Gaza Strip struggle to find safe areas amid Israeli evacuation ordersMany Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave, a UN humanitarian team leader said on Monday.

Israel's War on Hamas to Last for Months, Says Military ChiefIsrael's military chief stated that the war on Hamas will continue for several months, as Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip escalate. The United Nations expressed concern over the increasing number of Palestinian casualties. The Israeli army urged civilians to evacuate the targeted area, but many claimed there was no safe place to go.

Pressure mounts on Netanyahu to accept ceasefire in war against HamasThe mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) at the weekend has substantially increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire in the war against Hamas.

Australia expresses concern over worsening humanitarian situation in GazaThe senator said Australia was "gravely concerned by the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza". The death toll has surpassed 24,000, according to local officials, amid an Israeli bombardment after Hamas killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. About half of the funds, which take the total Australian contribution since the attack to $46 million, are for aid agencies working directly in the occupied territories. Standing beside Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Safadi, Wong stressed the importance of "efforts to restart a political process which leads to a future Palestinian state". "But I hope that the international community can work towards a just and enduring peace, in which Israelis live in peace and security and Palestinians are able to achieve their legitimate aspirations for statehood."

