Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucus by Record Margin

Donald Trump wins Iowa caucus by a record margin, solidifying his frontrunner status for the Republican nomination. He vows to seal off the border, slash taxes, and end wars in Israel and Ukraine. Over 120,000 Republicans turned out to support him, giving him over 50% of the vote.





Donald Trump Wins Iowa Caucuses in Political ComebackFormer president Donald Trump secures victory in the Iowa caucuses, marking the first major test of his political comeback.

US Election 2024: Trump Wins Iowa Caucus, Secures GOP NominationFormer president Donald Trump wins the Iowa Caucus, securing the GOP nomination for the 2024 US election. The victory sends a clear message to the Republican Party and poses a challenge to Trump's GOP opponents.

Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 BallotColorado's Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state's ballot for the 2024 presidential election, using the 14th amendment to disqualify him. This marks the first time a court has used section 3 of the 14th amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate.

Donald Trump's Plans for 2024: A Vivid Picture of His IntentionsDonald Trump's policy proposals and comments from allies suggest his intentions for a potential 2024 campaign, including mass deportations, more executions, and a shake-up of US foreign policy.

