Rise in Elder Abuse Cases Linked to Longer Life Expectancies and Inheritance Impatience

Longer life expectancies and a resulting inheritance impatience is leading to more cases of elder abuse, as the organisations taking calls from seniors in distress lobby for more funds. The NSW Ageing and Disability Commission’s abuse helpline received 14,025 calls in 2022-23, an increase of 12 per cent from the previous year, its annual report shows. Of the more than 5000 allegations about abuse of older people made to the commission, the highest number related to psychological abuse (41.

7 per cent). However, the commission also received more than 1400 complaints of pure financial abuse, including exploitation, misused power of attorney and theft. Speaking at budget estimates this month, NSW Ageing and Disability Commissioner Robert Fitzgerald said the trend was attributable to more people reaching the age of 75, an increase in elderly poverty – particularly among single women – and an emerging phenomenon of “inheritance impatience

