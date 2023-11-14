Israeli Minister Calls for UN Chief to Step Down Over War Comment

A senior Israeli minister has criticized United Nations chief Antonio Guterres over a comment he made regarding the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. The minister called for Guterres to step down, citing his failure to promote peace and his biased view on the situation. The comment in question referred to alleged violations of international humanitarian law by Israel and the collective punishment of Palestinians. Guterres also mentioned the long-standing occupation of Palestinians.

Pressure is mounting to find and release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

A United Nations refugee agency could be forced to shut down its operations in Gaza if fuel - used to operate hospitals, remove sewage and provide clean drinking water - is not let into the enclave.

Israeli Tanks Surround Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City Israel i tanks have positioned themselves at the gates of Al Shifa hospital, Gaza City's main medical facility, claiming it is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters. The hospital has been without electricity and water for three days, resulting in the deaths of 32 patients, including three newborn babies. The World Health Organisation is in contact with the hospital to address the critical circumstances.

Newborn babies at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital are in grave danger, exhausted medics say, as they struggle to care for them amid a 'blockade' by Israel i tanks battling Hamas fighters and a lack of electricity, water, food, medicines and equipment.

We need a global treaty to solve plastic pollution – acid rain and ozone depletion show us why United Nations efforts to advance a global treaty on plastic pollution echo past multilateral agreements that tackled ozone layer depletion and acid rain.

Israel-Hamas war live: al-Shifa hospital 'no longer functioning', says WHO, as aid groups urge attacks on healthcare centres to stop Bombardment on Sunday concentrated around Gaza City hospital, with intense fighting between Hamas and Israel i ground forces

UN Expert Calls for Israel to Make Peace with Hamas despite Gaza Massacre The United Nations ' top expert on the situation in Palestine has called for Israel to make peace with Hamas despite the October 7 massacre, saying it should be up to Palestinians to decide who governs the Gaza strip. Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, said Australia was 'complicit' in the scenes of death and destruction in Gaza and accused Israel of using the war against Hamas as a pretext to push Palestinians out of their ancestral lands.

