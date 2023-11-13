United Nations Warns of Possible Shutdown of Humanitarian Operations in Gaza

A United Nations refugee agency could be forced to shut down its operations in Gaza if fuel is not let into the enclave. A number of hospitals in the small territory are almost out of fuel, and the UN Palestinian refugee agency's fuel reservoir has run dry. The Director of UN's Relief and Works Agency in Gaza has warned that the humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt within 48 hours if fuel is not urgently brought in.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel Hamas war LIVE UPDATES: Major Gaza hospitals suspend operations as Israel hunts HamasTwo hospitals in northern Gaza have closed to new patients; more than 100,000 people marched in Paris to protest against antisemitism. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Hospitals in Gaza 'not functioning' as international calls for a ceasefire growTwo of Gaza 's largest hospitals have suspended operations, with medical staff attributing Israeli bombardment and lack of supplies. The World Health Organization has called the situation 'dire and perilous'.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: 'The world cannot stand silent': WHO says Gaza's main hospital no longer functioningInjured Gaza ns are running out of options for help as two major hospitals close their doors, struggling with insufficient medicine, power, food and water.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Hospitals in Gaza suspend operations, staff say, amid growing calls for a ceasefireTwo of Gaza 's largest hospitals have suspended operations, with medical staff attributing Israeli bombardment and lack of supplies. The World Health Organization has called the situation 'dire and perilous'.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: 'Truly catastrophic' scenes as Gaza's largest hospital comes under attack, aid group saysMedical staff at Al-Shifa say the hospital is 'besieged', with shooting and airstrikes 'unabated'. Israel denies it's targeting the compound.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel Gaza: Wong calls on Israel to ‘cease the attacking of hospitals’Wong calls for ‘steps towards’ a ceasefire in Gaza ; Marles criticises Optus’ ‘lack of information’ on outage; Saudi Arabia and Iran call for Gaza ceasefire. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »