Israel accused of repeating Nakba, UN experiencing failure

Israel is carrying out a televised repeat of the 1948 'Nakba' 'on our watch' and the United Nations is 'experiencing its most epic political and humanitarian failure since its creation', a key United Nations spokesperson says.

Speaking to the National Press Club on Tuesday, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese has accused Western nations, including Australia, of 'muttering' condemnation of Israel, or staying silent in fear of 'restraining claimed right to self-defence'. Albanese spared some of her most pointed criticism for the media, which she said was often 'manipulative' and had contributed to the dehumanisation of Palestinians. Israel has bombarded Gaza since Hamas' 7 October attack in which more than 1,200 people were killed and over 200 hostages taken, according to the Israeli government. More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza

