UN Expert Calls for Israel to Make Peace with Hamas despite Gaza Massacre

The United Nations' top expert on the situation in Palestine has called for Israel to make peace with Hamas despite the October 7 massacre, saying it should be up to Palestinians to decide who governs the Gaza strip.

Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, said Australia was 'complicit' in the scenes of death and destruction in Gaza and accused Israel of using the war against Hamas as a pretext to push Palestinians out of their ancestral lands. Palestinians leave from the northern part of the Gaza to flee the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip on Friday

